Lane Closures and Construction on US-69 and I-35

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Drivers should be aware of upcoming lane closures and construction on US Highway 69 and I-35.

Southbound US Highway 69 in Colbert will be narrowed to one lane starting Monday, as workers carry out port of entry construction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) advises that the construction will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Leavenworth Trail and State Highway 91.

In addition, north and southbound I-35 near Thackerville will be reduced to one lane from mile marker one to three in each direction. Construction work in this area will begin on Monday at 8 a.m. and end around 7 p.m., with work continuing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

ODOT urges drivers to consider alternate routes to avoid delays and ensure the safety of construction workers.

