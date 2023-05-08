Love County deputies awarded Special Law Enforcement Certification

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three Love County deputies have been cross-deputized with the Chickasaw Nation.

On a social media post the Love County Sheriff’s Office said the Special Law Enforcement Certification (SLEC) is an added certification to the Cross Commission they have had with the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police since 2015; that allows deputies to work major crimes when they occur in Indian Country.

Undersheriff Trent Daniel, Deputy Troy Stone, and Deputy Truman Hood recited their oath after completing a two-day training and were awarded SLEC through the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs).

The certification will allow the deputies to serve all communities in Love County after the the supreme court McGirt and Bosse rulings.

