Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

McCurtain Co. Board of Commissioners meets to discuss future of Sheriff Kevin Clardy

McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.
McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble and Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Board of Commissioners met Monday, May 8 to discuss the future of Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

The commissioners met at City Hall Monday morning at 9 a.m., where some residents expressed their concerns about the sheriff not resigning. After public comments were heard, the commissioners went back to the McCurtain County Commissioners Office to continue the meeting.

No action regarding Sheriff Clardy was taken at Monday’s meeting.

The McCurtain County Board of Commissioners met Monday, May 8, 2023 to discuss the future of...
The McCurtain County Board of Commissioners met Monday, May 8, 2023 to discuss the future of Sheriff Kevin Clardy.(KSLA)

This all comes following the release of a controversial recording in which a number of county officials, including the sheriff, could be heard making fun of a woman who died in a fire, making racist remarks referencing the lynching of Black people, and threatening to have two local reporters killed by hitmen.

So far, as a result of the fallout from this recording, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix was placed on paid administrative leave, and District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned. A number of protests have been held calling for the sheriff to resign as well.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Organizers are setting up off South Crockett Street with live music, margaritas, tasty tacos,...
Hispanic Heritage Community hosts first downtown Sherman Cinco de Mayo celebration
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
Local Texomans headed to Naples, Flordia to compete at one of the biggest Pickleball tournaments.
Texomans play in US Open Pickleball Championship

Latest News

Leaders from Oklahoma’s five tribes are calling on state legislature to overturn Governor Kevin...
Inter-Tribal Council leaders call on Oklahoma legislature to overturn vetoes
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
Howe business owner warns of returned alleged Texoma scammer advertising for veterans
Three Love County deputies were awarded a Special Law Enforcement Certification (SLEC) to...
Love County deputies awarded Special Law Enforcement Certification
Local Texomans headed to Naples, Flordia to compete at one of the biggest Pickleball tournaments.
Texomans play in US Open Pickleball Championship
A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.
Train derailment shuts down streets in Hugo