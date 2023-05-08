Texoma Local
Meet the new Bells mayor

Smith said he would like to focus on infrastructure and bringing more small businesses to town.
Smith said he would like to focus on infrastructure and bringing more small businesses to town.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) -Bells elected a new mayor this election.

Mayor Terry Crumby lost his bid for re-election to Joe Paul Smith who won with almost double the number of votes.

Smith is grateful to all the folks who supported him, “for them to trust and know that I will be open and honest with everybody here and keep everybody informed of everything going on whether it’s good or bad, even if i messed up let them know, ‘hey I missed up.’”

Smith said he would like to focus on infrastructure and bringing more small businesses to town.

