Sherman ISD bond passes, what happens next?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Big things are in the works at Sherman Independent School District.

This comes after the Sherman ISD’s school bond passed after Saturday’s election.

The district ensures property taxes will not increase due to this bond.

“We are super excited, so thankful for the support that we see within our community,” said Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett.

Sherman ISD proposed a $540 million bond with two propositions.

Proposition A includes four new school buildings and Proposition B would turn the current football practice field into the new stadium.

“You know we saw some of the highest pass rates on a bond statewide,” Dr. Bennett said.

Proposition A also includes district-wide safety and security upgrades which Dr. Bennett said is priority number one.

“We’ll be immediately looking at our visitor entry areas in our schools, making sure that we’re really implementing a multistep process to come in, making sure that we’re upgrading the PA systems within our schools,” Dr. Bennett said.

By 2025, Sherman ISD projects for the first new elementary school to open, in addition to opening the Crutchfield and Fairview elementary buildings.

“At Fairview and Crutchfield elementaries, we’re going to make sure that we’re committed to starting that construction project adjacent to the current school so we’re not disrupting the school day. And so that’s what we’re going to focus on doing, we have enough land at those locations to be able to do that,” said Dr. Bennett.

In 2026, the second elementary school is expected to open, along with the new early childhood center.

“We obviously know that a lot of things can change. We’re keeping attuned to our bonding capacity and what the growth in our community looks like at all the projects,” said Dr. Bennett.

And the new stadium is projected to open by 2029, along with the conversion of Dillingham Elementary to a middle school.

The last project to be completed is the renovations to Piner Middle by 2030.

