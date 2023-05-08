Texoma Local
Sunday’s Severe Risk Ends

Texoma is no longer under a severe storm threat
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Strong thunderstorms have developed out to the West of Texoma along a dry line, and they’re staying out West. There was a concern that they would move into Texoma similar to Saturday night. Now the Storm Prediction Center no longer has Texoma under a Slight risk for severe storms.

The rest of the week will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s and very high humidity. Monday and Tuesday will stay dry with Wednesday being the first of multiple days of rain chances. Starting Wednesday, parts of Texoma will see rain every day though next weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

