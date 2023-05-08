Train derailment shuts down streets in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.

Sheriff Terry Park said Jackson Street, Bluff Street, and Osage Street are blocked.

“Main Street is clear, so it should be a simple detour, but leave a few minutes early if you have to go through this area for work or school,” Hugo Police Chief John Mitchell said.

Crews are working to clear the area, but it may take special equipment, that would have to be shipped, Mitchell adds. It is expected to be cleared by Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to look for alternate routes.

