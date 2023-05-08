Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Train derailment shuts down streets in Hugo

A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.
A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.(Frisco Depot Museum, Donna Head)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.

Sheriff Terry Park said Jackson Street, Bluff Street, and Osage Street are blocked.

“Main Street is clear, so it should be a simple detour, but leave a few minutes early if you have to go through this area for work or school,” Hugo Police Chief John Mitchell said.

Crews are working to clear the area, but it may take special equipment, that would have to be shipped, Mitchell adds. It is expected to be cleared by Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to look for alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Organizers are setting up off South Crockett Street with live music, margaritas, tasty tacos,...
Hispanic Heritage Community hosts first downtown Sherman Cinco de Mayo celebration
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls
A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police at a McKinney motel Friday morning.
Man with machete shot, killed by police
Local Texomans headed to Naples, Flordia to compete at one of the biggest Pickleball tournaments.
Texomans play in US Open Pickleball Championship

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.
Dickson girl given Ed Sheeran’s concert jersey
Drivers should be aware of upcoming lane closures and construction on US Highway 69 and I-35
Lane Closures and Construction on US-69 and I-35
Local Texomans headed to Naples, Flordia to compete at one of the biggest Pickleball tournaments.
Texomans play in US Open Pickleball Championship