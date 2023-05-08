Texoma Local
Warm and Dry Tuesday, Showery Skies Begin Wednesday

Heavy rain appears for Mother’s Day weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Tonight should be warm, breezy, and dry. Lows in the upper 60s with south winds around 20 mph. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a moderate southerly breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

An upper low now over northern Mexico tracks just to our east on Wednesday, bringing clouds and a good chance of rain east of Highway 75, lower chances farther west. However, the main player in Texoma’s rain future comes later in the week.

That’s when a slow-moving upper low now over California takes an easterly path across the Rockies and slows by Wednesday, then lingering there through Saturday. This provides a moist and unstable upper flow to help generate widespread rain in Texoma by late week. Rainfall totals may exceed three inches by the time the rain ends late Mother’s Day or early Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

