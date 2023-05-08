Whitesboro elects new mayor

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -There’s a new mayor in town.

The City of Whitesboro elected David Blaylock, owner of Happy Dave’s Auto Sales as the city’s new mayor.

W.D. Welch served as the city’s mayor for 22 years and chose not to run for re-election.

News 12 caught up with Mr. Blaylock Monday.

“As mayor, I really want a lot of communication between the citizens of Whitesboro and myself and the city council. I will be doing breakfast with the mayor monthly just so people can give me their input, what they think, what they’d like to see,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock serves on the city council, his seat will go up for election after he’s officially sworn in as mayor.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.