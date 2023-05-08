Texoma Local
Whitesboro elects new mayor

Blaylock serves on the city council, his seat will go up for election after he’s officially sworn in as mayor.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -There’s a new mayor in town.

The City of Whitesboro elected David Blaylock, owner of Happy Dave’s Auto Sales  as the city’s new mayor.

W.D. Welch served as the city’s mayor for 22 years and chose not to run for re-election.

News 12 caught up with Mr. Blaylock Monday.

“As mayor, I really want a lot of communication between the citizens of Whitesboro and myself and the city council. I will be doing breakfast with the mayor monthly just so people can give me their input, what they think, what they’d like to see,”  Blaylock said.

Blaylock serves on the city council, his seat will go up for election after he’s officially sworn in as mayor.

