Authorities seek information on Paris auto burglary suspects
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help identifying a couple of auto burglars.
Police said it happened on April 20 early in the morning.
In a video shared by police you can see two people covering their faces and sneaking up beside two vehicles in a driveway.
Police said items from inside the vehicles were stolen.
If you can identify the suspects, or have any information on this case - you can contact Detective Logsden with the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 903-737-4139 – Reference Case Number 202310524.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.