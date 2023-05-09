Beloved Zaneis teacher retires after 45 years as educator

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - After 45 years of educating students, a Zaneis schoolteacher is retiring.

News 12 asked Cindy Rose how her teaching has changed over the years.

“I’ve learned over the years that you’re here for the kids and not for the parents,” Rose said.” And so I’ve realized that my dedication is to the kids and I just more or less go with the flow for everything.”

Rose has taught different grade levels, monitored extra-curriculars, driven athletes to games, and picked up students on bus routes.

31 of her years of teaching were at Zaneis, and most of her time was spent teaching second graders.

“They’re so ready to, eager to learn and they come in here excited to be in the school year, and they’re like little sponges,” Rose said. “Their brains are like little sponges.”

Rose said technology has changed over the years, but the center of teaching- the students- are the same.

And Rose said she makes sure each of them knows she loves them.

They love her back, too.

Rose said on the Valentine’s Day after her husband died 12 years ago, a student noticed her crying.

“That Valentine’s Day, he bought me roses,” Rose said. “And every year he comes to my classroom, he did this year too, and he brings me roses. Even when he moved schools to Healdton.”

Rose has also impacted the teachers around her, especially her teaching partner Brooke Miller.

“This is my 9th year, I’ve been with her ever since I started teaching,” Miller said. “She’s taught me everything I know.”

Miller said she and Rose have become fast friends.

News 12 asked Rose if she had any advice for new teachers.

“Sometimes a new teacher walks in and they’re scared, they don’t know what to do,” Rose said. “They just need to know that all these other teachers have been there a long time, and just go ask for help, they’ll be happy to help you.”

Now that she’s retired, Rose said she’s excited to travel, but she plans to visit Zaneis often.

