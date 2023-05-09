Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cardinal Protection fundraising for added security on Pottsboro ISD campuses

Cardinal Protection is a group of parents and staff members partnering with Pottsboro ISD to raise money for additional security measures across all three campu
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Cardinal Protection is a group of parents and staff members partnering with Pottsboro ISD to raise money for additional security measures across all three campuses.

Assistant Superintendent, Danielle Powell said the group is fundraising to hire two additional School Resource Officers so each campus has its own.

“They play a very vital role in just having their presence here as a defender makes a big difference,” Powell said.

The group has raised nearly $20,000 dollars, but Powell said it will need closer to $80,000 dollars to hire these officers.

“We know that it’s a lot to ask of our community. But we also know that we have a huge support system in Pottsboro,” Powell said.

The group also has two corporate sponsors, Ace Hardware and RK Hall. Chairman, Dr. John Sissney, said no donation is too small.

“$10 or $20, or $50 dollars, I really think it’s going to take the entire Pottsboro community to make this happen and keep it going,” Dr. Sissney said.

The group will be hosting more fundraisers this fall. Community members can donate year-round. Information on how to donate can be found on the Cardinal Protection website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.
Dickson girl given Ed Sheeran’s concert jersey
Organizers are setting up off South Crockett Street with live music, margaritas, tasty tacos,...
Hispanic Heritage Community hosts first downtown Sherman Cinco de Mayo celebration

Latest News

After 45 years of educating students, a Zaneis schoolteacher is retiring.
Beloved Zaneis teacher retires after 45 years as educator
The group aims to raise nearly $80,000 dollars to hire two additional SROs.
Cardinal Protection fundraising for added security on Pottsboro ISD campuses
Smith said he would like to focus on infrastructure and bringing more small businesses to town.
Meet the new Bells mayor
Blaylock serves on the city council, his seat will go up for election after he’s officially...
Whitesboro elects new mayor