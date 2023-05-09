Cardinal Protection fundraising for added security on Pottsboro ISD campuses

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Cardinal Protection is a group of parents and staff members partnering with Pottsboro ISD to raise money for additional security measures across all three campuses.

Assistant Superintendent, Danielle Powell said the group is fundraising to hire two additional School Resource Officers so each campus has its own.

“They play a very vital role in just having their presence here as a defender makes a big difference,” Powell said.

The group has raised nearly $20,000 dollars, but Powell said it will need closer to $80,000 dollars to hire these officers.

“We know that it’s a lot to ask of our community. But we also know that we have a huge support system in Pottsboro,” Powell said.

The group also has two corporate sponsors, Ace Hardware and RK Hall. Chairman, Dr. John Sissney, said no donation is too small.

“$10 or $20, or $50 dollars, I really think it’s going to take the entire Pottsboro community to make this happen and keep it going,” Dr. Sissney said.

The group will be hosting more fundraisers this fall. Community members can donate year-round. Information on how to donate can be found on the Cardinal Protection website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.