Choctaw Nation Community Center offering free meals for kids this summer

The program is available to all residents, regardless of tribal status.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation Community Center is providing no cost meals for kids all summer long in Bryan County through their Summer Food Service Program.

Meals can be picked up at the Community Center every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting May 30th and going until August 8th.

Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The program is available to all residents, regardless of tribal status.

You do not have to be Native American to participate.

Posted by Washington Irving PSO on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

