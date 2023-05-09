City of Sherman to contribute $15k to TxDOT for highway construction

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman has agreed to help the Texas Department of Transportation with highway construction - hoping it will make things go faster.

The city council voted to contribute 10% of what TxDOT needs to widen and upgrade the section of Highway 75 sitting between Texoma Parkway and Highway 82 - that comes out to about $15,000.

”It’s a pretty small amount in the grand scheme of things especially when you consider the size of the project overall and it’s something the city council and really city councils everywhere in Texas have gotten used to doing at this point that if you want these projects done, if you want them moved up the list, you really have to have a financial stake in the game,” Spokesperson for the City Of Sherman Nate Strauch said.

TxDOT expects to see the construction on Highway 75 running up to 1417 to be done in January 2024.

