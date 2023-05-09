Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

City of Sherman to contribute $15k to TxDOT for highway construction

The City of Sherman has agreed to help the Texas Department of Transportation with highway...
The City of Sherman has agreed to help the Texas Department of Transportation with highway construction - hoping it will make things go faster.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman has agreed to help the Texas Department of Transportation with highway construction - hoping it will make things go faster.

The city council voted to contribute 10% of what TxDOT needs to widen and upgrade the section of Highway 75 sitting between Texoma Parkway and Highway 82 - that comes out to about $15,000.

”It’s a pretty small amount in the grand scheme of things especially when you consider the size of the project overall and it’s something the city council and really city councils everywhere in Texas have gotten used to doing at this point that if you want these projects done, if you want them moved up the list, you really have to have a financial stake in the game,” Spokesperson for the City Of Sherman Nate Strauch said.

TxDOT expects to see the construction on Highway 75 running up to 1417 to be done in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.
Dickson girl given Ed Sheeran’s concert jersey
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.
Train derailment shuts down streets in Hugo
By 2025, Sherman ISD projects for the first new elementary school to open, in addition to...
Sherman ISD bond passes, what happens next?

Latest News

Denison schools are getting to work after their $132 million bond passed on Saturday.
Denison ISD gets to work after school bond passes
Election day in Oklahoma: School bonds, city propositions
The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.
Sign ups open for the Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale
Paris Police are asking for help identifying a couple of auto burglars.
Authorities seek information on Paris auto burglary suspects