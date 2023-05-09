Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Election day in Oklahoma: School bonds, city propositions

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This Saturday was election day for Texans, and Tuesday was Oklahomans’ turn.

City of Ada PIO Lisa Bratcher said a vote for the “penny for our city” sales tax would mean new improvements at Wintersmith Park, such as a new 18-hole mini golf course, more playground equipment and dredging the lake for the first time in 30 years.

“The lake needs to be dredged, it hasn’t been dredged in 30 years,” Bratcher said. “And there’s about 13 feet of silt just at the dam alone.”

If voters decide to keep the penny for our city sales tax, it would stay in place for 15 years, but Bratcher said it wouldn’t change how much shoppers pay for the sales tax.

“This is not a continuation, this is an extension,” Bratcher said. “So no taxes will go up.”

Meanwhile, in Tishomingo, voters are deciding whether or not to renew a franchise agreement between the city and OG and E. The agreement gives the company access to restore power after storms and doesn’t add new charges to residents’ bills.

Finally, Fox Public Schools are asking for a $2,025,000 bond to build a multi-purpose building that would also serve as a safe room for students.

The city propositions need a simple majority in order to pass.

School bonds require a 60% simple majority to pass.

Find the election results as they come in here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.
Dickson girl given Ed Sheeran’s concert jersey
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.
Train derailment shuts down streets in Hugo
By 2025, Sherman ISD projects for the first new elementary school to open, in addition to...
Sherman ISD bond passes, what happens next?

Latest News

Denison schools are getting to work after their $132 million bond passed on Saturday.
Denison ISD gets to work after school bond passes
The City of Sherman has agreed to help the Texas Department of Transportation with highway...
City of Sherman to contribute $15k to TxDOT for highway construction
The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.
Sign ups open for the Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale
Paris Police are asking for help identifying a couple of auto burglars.
Authorities seek information on Paris auto burglary suspects