Election day in Oklahoma: School bonds, city propositions

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This Saturday was election day for Texans, and Tuesday was Oklahomans’ turn.

City of Ada PIO Lisa Bratcher said a vote for the “penny for our city” sales tax would mean new improvements at Wintersmith Park, such as a new 18-hole mini golf course, more playground equipment and dredging the lake for the first time in 30 years.

“The lake needs to be dredged, it hasn’t been dredged in 30 years,” Bratcher said. “And there’s about 13 feet of silt just at the dam alone.”

If voters decide to keep the penny for our city sales tax, it would stay in place for 15 years, but Bratcher said it wouldn’t change how much shoppers pay for the sales tax.

“This is not a continuation, this is an extension,” Bratcher said. “So no taxes will go up.”

Meanwhile, in Tishomingo, voters are deciding whether or not to renew a franchise agreement between the city and OG and E. The agreement gives the company access to restore power after storms and doesn’t add new charges to residents’ bills.

Finally, Fox Public Schools are asking for a $2,025,000 bond to build a multi-purpose building that would also serve as a safe room for students.

The city propositions need a simple majority in order to pass.

School bonds require a 60% simple majority to pass.

