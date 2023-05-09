Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man dressed up in a beer costume was arrested in Kansas after a routine traffic stop.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible drunken driver Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post a deputy was able to find the suspected driver on Interstate 35 and pulled him over.

When the driver stepped out for a sobriety test, he was wearing a Bud Light costume.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.
Dickson girl given Ed Sheeran’s concert jersey
A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.
Train derailment shuts down streets in Hugo
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman

Latest News

The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus
A possible meteorite hit a home in New Jersey.
Possible meteorite hits home in New Jersey
Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog