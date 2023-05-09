Texoma Local
New Gunter mayor is eager to get the ball rolling

She tells News 12 that she promises to bring integrity and transparency to the mayor's office and focus on infrastructure.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) -The City of Gunter has a new mayor.

Karen Souther replaces Mark Millar.

Millar served as mayor for nine terms and was just 17 votes shy of being re-elected.

This is Souther’s first political office.

She tells News 12 that she promises to bring integrity and transparency to the mayor’s office and focus on infrastructure.

“A lot of people are talking about flooding, our roads, our streets, we have a volunteer fire department, our police officers need help, we don’t have EMS, we need a lot of fundamentals and then we can take care of other things,” Souther.

Souther said her door will always be open for citizens to express their concerns.

