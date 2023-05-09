Police: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at Pauls Valley school

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Police arrested a man at a tumbling competition at the Pauls Valley High School gym Sunday after he allegedly picked up a 6-year-old boy and tried to take off with him.

Police said Caleb Meave appeared to be on drugs and was harassing people in the stands right before the alleged attempted kidnapping. The child’s parents and other bystanders were able to pull the child away from Meave.

When police arrived, Meave’s allegedly kicked, struck, and clawed officers.

Meave is being held on a $100,000 bond for kidnapping and assault and battery on an officer.

