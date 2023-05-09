Texoma Local
Sign ups open for the Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale

The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.
The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.(Connor Magliozzi)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEXAS (KXII) - The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.

According to a social media post, you can sign up to get your yard sale address listed on the City/County Shopper Guide Map until May 26th at 12 p.m.

The yard sale includes sites all along the Red River Valley region. The event will take place on June 2nd & 3rd.

For more information, click here.

📣 Highway 82 & 287 Yard Sale in Bonham, TX! Get signed up to be on the Bonham MAP. 🔹 Have a yard/garage sale at...

Posted by Visit Bonham on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

