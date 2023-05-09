Sign ups open for the Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEXAS (KXII) - The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.
According to a social media post, you can sign up to get your yard sale address listed on the City/County Shopper Guide Map until May 26th at 12 p.m.
The yard sale includes sites all along the Red River Valley region. The event will take place on June 2nd & 3rd.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.