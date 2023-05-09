Texoma Local
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

