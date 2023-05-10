Texoma Local
Ada man sentenced in bank robbery

Booking photo of Matthew Pettigrew
Booking photo of Matthew Pettigrew(Ada Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank almost two years ago has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that Matthew Thomas Pettigrew, 42, of Ada, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 46 months behind bars.

On November 15, 2021, Pettigrew entered the Citizens Bank of Ada and demanded money. The following day law enforcement officers tracked Pettigrew to a casino, where he was arrested.

On March 9, 2022, Pettigrew pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

