Ada man sentenced in bank robbery

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank almost two years ago has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that Matthew Thomas Pettigrew, 42, of Ada, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 46 months behind bars.

On November 15, 2021, Pettigrew entered the Citizens Bank of Ada and demanded money. The following day law enforcement officers tracked Pettigrew to a casino, where he was arrested.

On March 9, 2022, Pettigrew pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.