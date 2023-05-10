Bonham ISD’s 64.4-million-dollar bond passes

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - After two failed attempts, voters have passed a multimillion-dollar bond package for Bonham ISD.

The 64. 4-million-dollar bond passed by two votes, so, what happens next?

“The first step is we will be meeting with our financial advisors, and we will be selling the bonds and actually getting the money in hand so that we can start the design phase,” Bonham ISD Superintendent, Kelly Trompler said.

A part of the process Trompler says will include the whole community.

“Within the design phase, we will have a committee made up of students, parents, staff members, community members that will provide input into the design process,” Trompler explained.

The bond will fund renovations and additions to L.H Rather Junior High and a reconfiguration of other campuses.

After designs are finalized, construction can begin, and the finished results may come sooner than you might think.

“I am hopeful that the construction on the new part of the building could be complete, and we could move to students in during the ‘24 school year,” Trompler replied.

She says with the help from the bond, safety measures will improve.

“I think the parents in community should be most excited about the increased security that we will be able to offer their students. They will no longer have to travel outside of the building,” Trompler concluded.

