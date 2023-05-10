Texoma Local
Grayson College student stabbed, another arrested

Tuesday night, Grayson College student Emaya Williams was reportedly stabbed in the neck by Aulmonique Ervin, 20.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Grayson College student was sent to the hospital after a stabbing on campus.

“I’m scared to go back to my own dorm even though there is extra protection. Just looking where it was, like I saw everything,” said student Sophia Johnson.

Tuesday night, Grayson College student Emaya Williams was reportedly stabbed in the neck by Aulmonique Ervin, 20.

The girls were roommates.

“In the morning, I saw Emaya, and she was telling me that her roommate came up to her out of nowhere and was like ‘y’all are trying to set me up. y’all are trying to kill me,’”  Jjohnson said.

Johnson said she was friends with Williams and the two went to dinner that night.

When they returned to the dorms, Ervin was waiting outside for Williams.

“All of a sudden, they start screaming ‘what are you pulling out of your pocket?’ It’s scissors. She opens the scissors and grabs them open wide and then starts chasing after Emaya,” Johnson said.

Ervin stabbed Williams in the neck.

“The wound is pretty deep, but it didn’t hit an artery, but she was bleeding out. She ended up defending herself and trying to push the girl away,” Johnson said.

Even when campus police showed up, that didn’t stop Ervin from trying again.

“She grabbed the scissors again, tried to get it. The cops finally pulled the gun out and told her to like drop it and then they handcuffed her finally. She tried to hit the police officer while she was getting handcuffed. She got stood to the side and just was mocking like, ‘I hope you’re dead. Like, I hope you die,” Johnson added.

Johnson said Ervin and Williams weren’t close and that Ervin spent most of her time playing video games.

Williams is expected to be okay.

Ervin remains in the Grayson County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

