Howe elects new mayor

Karla McDonald will replace Bill French.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) -The City of Howe has a new mayor.

Karla McDonald will replace Bill French.

McDonald is a mental health counselor who is entering politics for the first time.

As mayor she wants to restore relationships with the school district and surrounding cities, “I’m looking forward to working with developers but not bending our values, I’m also looking forward to working with citizens and with the staff.”

McDonald wants to create a multi-sport park on 46 acres east of town.

