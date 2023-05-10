Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce

FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its...
FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paramount Media Networks announced it’s pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.

The division’s president said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The decision brings an end to the iconic music video network’s news division.

It once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and millennial adolescents.

MTV News had already been significantly scaled down in recent years.

In addition to MTV News, some units in the company are being eliminated altogether, most of which are in operations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.
Dickson girl given Ed Sheeran’s concert jersey
By 2025, Sherman ISD projects for the first new elementary school to open, in addition to...
Sherman ISD bond passes, what happens next?
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
Howe business owner warns of returned alleged Texoma scammer advertising for veterans

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show
The National Cancer Institute reports that one out of every 65 women in their 40s receives a...
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowers first mammogram screening age
The National Cancer Institute reports that one out of every 65 women in their 40s receives a...
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowers first mammogram screening age
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’