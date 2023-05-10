Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's credit card.(Osceola County Corrections)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities say a former St. Cloud police officer has been arrested for stealing and using a dead man’s credit card information.

Police said police officer Dianne Ferreira took the man’s information after responding to a medical call in which he died from a cardiac incident.

Ferreira is accused of taking pictures of the man’s credit card and identification as first responders were gathering information about the patient and his wallet was open.

Authorities launched an investigation after a family member noticed fraudulent credit card transactions in April.

Ferreira was immediately relieved of her duties without pay before resigning.

She is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including credit card fraud.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.
Sign ups open for the Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
Police arrested a man at a tumbling competition Sunday at the Pauls Valley High School gym...
Police: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at Pauls Valley school
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office wants to try out new DNA testing technology to crack a...
“We haven’t given up”: Grayson County Sheriff’s Office seeks grant for new testing on 12-year-old murder cold case
No one was injured and no other homes in the area were damaged.
Denison home engulfed by flames

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
A Texas water pump accidentally built in Oklahoma territory sits center stage as legislators...
Misplaced water pump station forces Texas & Oklahoma to talk state boundaries
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
After two failed attempts, voters have passed a multimillion-dollar bond package for Bonham ISD
Bonham ISD’s 64.4-million-dollar bond passes