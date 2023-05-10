Texoma Local
Sherman ISD recognizes standout staff

By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the school year starts to wrap up, Sherman ISD recognized some of their star employees and volunteers that have gone above and beyond in education.

Sherman ISD awarded Melody Young as secondary teacher of the year. she was gifted 500 dollars from first texoma national bank , along with the keys to a new car from Sherman Chevrolet.

“Kids are interesting. They make the job fun, and so that’s why I come here every day. People are like, well, why don’t you retire? You’re old enough. I’m like, well, because it’s fun. Why am I going to quit when I still can come here and get paid to have fun with the kids?,” Young said.

Sherman ISD also awarded several other staff members.

The volunteer of the year award will be announced later in the week.

