Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- Free Sports Physicals

TMC Medical Minutes- Free Sports Physicals
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
The annual 400-mile Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale is right around the corner.
Sign ups open for the Hwy 82 & 287 Yard Sale
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
Howe business owner warns of returned alleged Texoma scammer advertising for veterans
By 2025, Sherman ISD projects for the first new elementary school to open, in addition to...
Sherman ISD bond passes, what happens next?
Police arrested a man at a tumbling competition Sunday at the Pauls Valley High School gym...
Police: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at Pauls Valley school

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Free Sports Physicals
TMC Medical Minutes- National Mental Health Awareness Month
TMC Medical Minutes- National Mental Health Awareness Month
TMC Medical Minutes- Constipation