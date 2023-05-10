Up and Down Rain Chances...

An upper low tracks from south to north overnight, keeping a chance of rain across the News 12 viewing area with best prospects closer to the low’s core over the eastern half (east of Hwy 75) of our region. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with southeasterly winds 10 mph. Thursday sees a brief lull in the precipitation with partly cloudy, warm and humid, a 40% chance of showers or storms mainly late in the day, highs in the low to mid 80s and a decent southerly breeze about 20 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says there is a marginal risk of severe storms for the western reaches of Texoma late Thursday, it’s a low-end chance with most areas not getting much.

A series of upper waves traverse our skies, boosting rain prospects Friday night through Mother’s day. The timing is uncertain, but in general the higher rain chances appear to be Saturday, but there’s still a respectable chance of rain, unfortunately, on Sunday. Longer-range outlooks suggests a drier weather pattern by the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

