U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowers first mammogram screening age

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has lowered the recommended age for a woman’s first mammogram screening from 50 years old to 40 years old.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has lowered the recommended age for a woman’s first mammogram screening from 50 years old to 40 years old.

The National Cancer Institute reports that one out of every 65 women in their 40s receives a breast cancer diagnosis. Wilson N. Jones Certified Nurse Midwife, Kim Parks said being proactive can increase the survival rate.

“If we can find it, it can be treated and those people can essentially, for the most part, be cured,” Parks said.

The task force also recommends screenings every two years, but Parks said that is not enough.

“I have had a patient in the past who had had a normal mammogram and six months later had breast mass, and it was determined to be cancerous,” Parks said.

When it comes to finding out if you have breast cancer, Parks said that ignorance is not bliss.

“Maybe they’re just scared that they don’t want to get the diagnosis of cancer, and so maybe just not knowing is better for them, but it can save their life,” Parks said.

