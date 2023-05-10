Van Alstyne’s sounds of Summer concert series starts Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Van Alstyne is getting ready for its very first Sounds of Summer concert of the year, and the lineup is star studded.

“We’re starting with the bang this year. Last year we only started with a couple of tributes, and this year we’re starting with Neal McCoy. So, we’re hoping to have a great attendance this year,” Van Alstyne’s event coordinator, Kandi Hessler said.

The city also has Tik Tok star, Jaden Hamilton opening up for Neal McCoy, and the best part?

The show is free.

“We’re growing and we wanted to be able to offer something for everyone to come and have a free concert, free night out of the house,” Hessler said.

16 vendors and 6 food trucks will be here at Van Alstyne’s Central Social District on Saturday.

So, bring your friends, family, your lawn chairs and don’t forget your cooler.

To ensure everyone has a fun and safe time, Police Chief, Tim Barnes said the city has also enhanced security measures.

“So, we want everybody to come out, enjoy and feel safe, knowing that we’ve got a plan in place. They’re going to be officers out here, including the fire department and EMS. So, in the event that we have any incident, we’ll be able to deal with that swiftly,” Chief Barnes explained.

He shared that he wants everyone to come out to have a great time and feel safe and enjoy the show.

Saturday’s show marks the first of the Sounds of Summer concert series.

For more information about dates and times, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.