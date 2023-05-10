Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman accused of headbutting child outside elementary school

A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska woman believed to have been intoxicated was arrested after she allegedly headbutted an 8-year-old outside of an elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor was arrested Friday. She was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse, KOLN reports.

Documents say at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking with her students near the school building when she witnessed Taylor, who was allegedly intoxicated, approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate Taylor then lunged towards an 8-year-old student headfirst and struck the child in the head, which caused pain and a noticeable contusion. The employee witnessed Taylor trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the suspect’s arm; however, Taylor slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents say police quickly located Taylor and took her into custody. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the 8-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.
Dickson girl given Ed Sheeran’s concert jersey
By 2025, Sherman ISD projects for the first new elementary school to open, in addition to...
Sherman ISD bond passes, what happens next?
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
Howe business owner warns of returned alleged Texoma scammer advertising for veterans

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show in first for breed
The National Cancer Institute reports that one out of every 65 women in their 40s receives a...
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowers first mammogram screening age
The National Cancer Institute reports that one out of every 65 women in their 40s receives a...
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowers first mammogram screening age
FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its...
Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce