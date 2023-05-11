Denison leaders preserve vintage red brick

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -As downtown Denison gets a makeover and the infrastructure is developing, city leaders are trying to preserve historic features that make Denison unique.

To do so, the city council adopted a preservation plan for the antique red bricks that adds character to the roads throughout downtown.

Some are more than 100 years old.

A committee has been focusing on the bricks for about 2 years.

“Looking at the plan we kind of divided it into categories, like categories 1, 2, and 3 are really addressing some of those antique bricks that we’ve been talking about,” said Emily Agans, spokesperson for Denison. “The proper ways to preserve them, if you do take them up, where do we store them properly, how do we properly put them back in place. And the category’s 4 & 5 really address the new red brick that we’re seeing here downtown with the D3 projects.”

The city says the classic bricks cover less than a mile, most of which is on Woodward Street.

