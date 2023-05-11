Texoma Local
Gunter's Abby Elmore heads to state for five events

Gunter's Abby Elmore goes to state in 5 events
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Thursday will be a busy day for Gunter track and field standout Abby Elmore.

Elmore has qualified for the state track meet in five individual events. She will compete in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump and shot put.

Elmore won all five events at the regional track meet. The junior will compete in all five events on the same day (Thursday).

