Howe Police arrest man accused of running veteran benefit scam

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - On Monday, News 12 told you about a man accused of pretending to raise money for veterans.

Thursday morning Howe Police arrested him.

One local business owner said Mike Raymer sold him a $50 certificate for auto detailing, claiming the money was to help veterans with PTSD.

But Raymer never showed up to provide the service and never returned calls.

After we ran that story, police said other victims from Sherman, Denison, and Gainesville spoke up.

Using this week’s story, and our first report last year about Raymer, police got a warrant for his arrest.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Below is the statement Howe Police sent News 12:

“In situations like this, there are really two victims – the individual who gave money in good faith to help others, and also the legitimate charitable organizations that did not receive that money and are having their cause exploited for a criminal’s financial gain. Scams also serve to undermine people’s confidence in giving to worthwhile charities.”

