“I wanted to tell my kids I loved them” Oklahoma mom learns to talk again after stroke

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 29-year-old Garvin County woman suffered a stroke last year which took away her ability to speak.

Myla Sprabery said she had gotten out of the bath at the end of a normal day when she realized something wasn’t right.

“I grabbed my arm and it hung to my side,” Sprabery said.

Sprabery was rushed to the hospital, where she was given medicine that saved her life.

“They gave me the tPa through IV and I immediately felt clear, my mind was clear and i could move my hands and legs again but I couldn’t talk at all,” Sprabery said. “They gave me a paper to write on, but I couldn’t write, I couldn’t get the words out.”

Sprabery said she wanted to be able to tell her kids and husband that she loved them.

“My kids were in a play at school, and it was The Little Mermaid, and she loses her voice and tries to find her voice,” Sprabery said. “I saw other moms calling for their kids and helping their kids, and I was too embarrassed to call out for my kids because I couldn’t even say their name. Everyone understood, but it was so hard.”

Sprabery said it was frustrating- she understood what people were saying, but couldn’t communicate back.

“I remember driving home and I said God I want to talk so bad but if I never talk again, I will still serve you and I heard ‘wait’ in my head,” Sprabery said. “And I said okay, I am waiting, I dont know what I am waiting for but I believe in you and I believe in myself through you.”

She immediately started working with a speech pathologist, but it wasn’t easy.

Sprabery couldn’t get words out, and sometimes she couldn’t think of answers to the questions the speech pathologist was asking.

“So she said we’ll try to talk through technology, like phones or writing, we need to work on that to communicate for people,” Sprabery said. “I felt devastated. I went home and I cried the whole way home. And I said am I never going to talk to my kids again.”

But Sprabery decided that wasn’t good enough for her.

She began working with Stacey Nease, a speech-language pathologist at Mercy Ardmore.

“Her goals were simple and yet so densely rich in how they would enrich the life of herself and her children and her husband,” Nease said. “She was so focused on what she wanted to get back in her life.”

“I felt like the weight was lifted off of me because someone else believed I could,” Sprabery said.

Together, they worked for months.

“She wanted sushi for dinner,” Nease said. “So we worked on looking at a sushi menu and what she could order and getting those words out, so she could go and enjoy a meal with her family and her speech impairments would not be a focus of the meal.”

Eventually, Myla was ready to be discharged.

“You have to try a little bit and you have to work a little bit but through your story, hope is found,” she said. “And I just want people to not give up.”

