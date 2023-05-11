Texoma Local
Lone Grove returns to state baseball tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns have been playing some great baseball heading into the state tournament.

The Longhorns will have perhaps their biggest test yet right off the bat. Lone Grove draws the number one seed, and undefeated Cushing in the first round.

This Longhorn team has some tournament experience with a great group of seniors that are looking to make a big showing at state.

