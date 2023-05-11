Man arrested for alleged aggravated robbery in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in downtown Paris Wednesday afternoon.

Paris Police said it happened in the 10 block of the West Plaza, near the Culbertson Memorial Fountain.

According to a release, a man with a gun robbed a victim. George Keith Young was later located at an address in the 800 block of Provide Alley and arrested.

Police said Young is charged with aggravated robbery, a parole warrant, and since he gave a false name to the officers investigating the call, failure to ID as a fugitive from justice.

