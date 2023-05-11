Man killed after wreck in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash in McCurtain County early Thursday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Edward Jonathen Martinez, of Broken Bow, was pronounced dead upon arrival at McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

Troopers said Martinez was traveling southbound on Old Broken Bow Highway when he’s vehicle ran off the road at a curve, struck a tree, spun around and landed in a ditch.

According to OHP, Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.