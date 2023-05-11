Non-profit aids victims of the Allen shooting

(KXII) -As the families of the victims from the Allen shooting are trying to pick up the pieces, a non-profit is ready and at their aid for anything they may need.

“We wish our nonprofit didn’t have to exist,” said Anita Busch, VictimsFirst President.

VictimsFirst is a group of surviving victims of mass shootings who provide support and help those who are going through the same.

“We do all sorts of things. In Uvalde we’ve done everything from finding people jobs to paying electric bills to finding medical specialists and trauma specialists,” Busch said.

And they also set up a GoFundMe, where 100% of the donations go straight to the victims and families.

“When you go through this, this kind of violent, shocking incident. It creates such a trauma that you can’t sometimes get out of bed, you can’t work. And these funds really help fill those gaps.”

The Allen Outlet Mall shooting took the lives of 8 and injured 7, as of Thursday.

Thru VictimsFirst over $177 thousand has been raised for those affected.

“Just helping people up off the floor where we used to be, stand again and learn a new way of living and help them with managing and coping with what has happened to their lives,” Busch said.

VictimsFirst also created a living document that provides communities and politicians information on how to alleviate the chaos that follows a mass shooting.

“We update it from the perspective of victims and survivors every single time after a mass shooting, getting input on how things could be better and what has helped and what has harmed”

There are also free mental help resources that you can access through the non-profit.

For those resources, click here.

To donate, click here.

