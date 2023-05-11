Report shows there’s a growing need for mental health services in Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - May is mental health awareness month.

“It kind of normalizes it and helps decrease the negative stigma and stereotype that is just erroneously associated with mental health,” said Rebecca Monroe, a licensed clinical social worker and the senior director of adult mental health and crises services at the Texoma Community Center.

With collaboration from the Texoma Community Center, its clients and staff, school personnel, and law enforcement, a new needs assessment is out.

“It matches up with what we see in our agency,” said Monroe.

The findings show the number one need in Grayson, Fannin, and Cooke Counties is basic needs, including food and shelter.

“If our basic needs aren’t met then how are we expected to function on a daily level,” said Amber Denney, a licensed professional counselor and the senior director of substance abuse treatment and children’s mental health at the TCC.

Not having basic needs met bleeds into the second biggest gap in Texoma: access to mental health services.

“We’re doing what we can to meet the needs of the community, but sometimes we need more,” said Monroe.

The Texoma Community Center said it needs more staff and funding, especially as the area grows.

“I think most recently what I’ve seen is that a lot of, specifically working with children, but children and adults are just struggling daily,” said Denney. “Daily life events, and they have a lot more anxiety about things.”

Despite all the needs, they’re still taking people in.

“There are people that care, and I know sometimes it feels like no one cares, but there are people that care,” said Denney. “We care, so we are here.”

The center said it welcomes people to find them online, call, or even reach out to its crisis line at (877) 277-2226 OR dial 911.

