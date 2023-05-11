TORNADO WATCH until 11 p.m....

Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and Central Oklahoma North Texas...Effective until 1100 PM CDT. Primary threats include...A few tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible in and near the watch area. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible.

The severe threat ends west to east during the night, all storms should end west of I-35 by midnight and any severe threat should be gone across the News 12 arear by 2.a.m. HOWEVER...a super-moist atmosphere may contribute to localized flash flooding within any storm throughout the evening. Stay Weather Aware! Scattered thunderstorms may re-form Friday afternoon, mainly west of I-35, and heavy rainfall is still possible Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned to News 12 for updates on severe weather and your Mother’s Day weekend forecast.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

