Atoka duo headed to college level

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Double signing day out in Atoka, two Wampus Cats are headed to the college ranks.

Eli Eaves is headed to Northeastern State where he will play college basketball, he’s been a great player for the Wampus Cats.

“It feels good there was a lot that went into process,” said Eaves. “A lot of thinking and praying and I’m very relieved to make a decision and I’m very confident I made the right decision.”

Hannah Vanderburg signs with Oral Roberts to run track, it’s a huge day for both athletes as they look forward to the next level.

“I think it’s kind of surreal almost,” said Vanderburg. “It’s always something you think about while you’re training in high school and everything but for it to actually happen, I’m just super excited for the opportunity.”

