Coherent makes “adjustment to the size” of its Sherman workforce

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Over the last few days, several viewers told News 12 that Coherent is laying people off.

News 12 reached out to the tech company.

It told us they made an “adjustment to the size” of its Sherman workforce on Wednesday.

A spokesperson could not confirm how many of its employees would be impacted by the change.

Coherent bought the company that owns Finisar, a company that makes products for iPhones.

Recently, Coherent applied for a cap on its tax valuation for a facility expansion expecting to bring 700 new jobs to the area.

The company sent News 12 a statement from the Chair and CEO of Coherent, Chuck Mattera:

“In the face of the macro challenges in the quarter, customers are now taking pro-active measures to manage inventory and cash. We expect the constrained market conditions to persist into FY24. With this temporary slowdown in the market, we have wasted no time in aligning our cost structure with market realities. To this end, we are pulling up the schedule for some of the actions planned as part of our multi-year synergy, integration, and transformation efforts.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.