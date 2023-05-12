Texoma Local
Denison’s Rhodes signs with Friends University Track and Field

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s Alyssa Rhodes is headed to the college ranks, the track and field standout officially signs with Friends University out in Wichita, Kansas.

As Rhode’s reminisces on her journey to get here, putting pen to paper with the Falcons.

“Whenever I started working more during track season, some college coaches were hitting my dad up and my coach up and I was just ready to throw for track,” said Rhodes.

