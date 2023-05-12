Durant’s Pettett signs with Murray State College Golf

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant multi-sport star Addison Pettett is taking her talents out to Tishomingo.

Pettett officially signs to play college golf at Murray State. Addison is a former A+ Athlete and she is excited about the chance to continue her golf career.

“Well it kind of all just came at me all at once,” said Pettett. “It was an opportunity that I’m very thankful to have and it was an easy decision because I was close and I want to continue to compete. So it was pretty, pretty perfect.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.