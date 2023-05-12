HEAVY RAIN Threat Through Saturday Night

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 pm for basically the western half of Texoma; this region is closest to the breeding ground of our next batch of storms. The tornado threat is very low tonight, but torrential rain may cause flooding and there’s potential for a few strong winds gusts up to 60 mph. We expect the activity to expand into a large area of heavy rain later in the night. This may create some travel issues, beware of flooded roads!

A flood watch is also posted for most of the News 12 viewing area until 7 pm Sunday. We’re looking at a classic flood event; total rainfall of over 6″ is possible in some spots, but please be aware other areas may get less than two inches of rain. Beware of creek and small river flooding, washed out roads, and new potholes. Stay weather aware, and road aware too!

Rain tapers off somewhat on Mother’s Day, but there’s still an even-money chance of at least scattered daytime thunderstorms. Unsettled skies continue into next week with a daily chance of showers, but it looks like the severe weather threat for next week will be very low. The outlook into next weekend suggests a break from the oppressive humidity and some dry conditions, but as you know that’s a long way off for any great confidence.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.