Sherman, Denison gas prices rise as busy travel season kicks in

AAA said the average regular gas prices from last week jumped from $2.94 to $3.16.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gas is back on the rise.

“Last week it was $2.70, and all of a sudden, here we go,” said Steve Anderson, a driver. “I can’t afford that. I’m retired. I’m on a fixed income.”

“That’s a healthy jump week over week, and it’s certainly happening in some areas around the state,” said AA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Dallas Fort Worth also saw an increase week over week, but not everywhere did.”

As more drivers hit the road, it’s causing an increase in demand.

That is why AAA said you’ll likely see more dollar signs at the pump.

“I think this is a sign though as we’re seeing demand pick up for retail fuel as more people are starting to travel and the weather gets warmer that’s certainly putting pressure on demand for gasoline,” said Armbruster.

But a boost in prices is keeping some off the road.

“I’d like to get out,” said Anderson. “I’d like to go around the United States a little bit, but with gas...”

According to AAA, international bookings are already up 250 percent compared to last year, making even a road trip across state lines a bit more costly at the pump.

“We’re looking at a likely very busy memorial day, and so I think that’s just a sign of things are starting to pick up,” said Armbruster.

AAA said taking care of your car maintenance and tires can help save you fuel in the long run.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

