Sherman high school students graduate with college degree from Grayson College

Nine Sherman high school students walk the stage at Grayson College.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - " I’m very proud of them. They work very hard to do this. It is not easy,” said Sherman High’s College, Career and Dual credit Coordinator, Jennifer Pruiett.

Among this crowd of Grayson College graduates, sit 9 Sherman high school students.

They are a part of the school’s Bearcat Collegiate Program which allow students to take general studies courses for dual credit.

Pruiett said the program is a helpful tool for students.

“It gives them a leg up when they go to four-year college. It allows them to have two years of college under their belt. They get experience taking college classes, working with college professors, and advocating for themselves,” she said.

The program started with 20 students, but only 9 of them made it through to walk the stage.

For graduate Malaysia Colbert, this is the first step of accomplishments to cross of the list.

“This fall I plan to attend Texas Women’s University, to pursue my career in nursing and eventually become a family nurse practitioner,” Colbert shared.

She said the collegiate program was definitely worth the work.

“It helps me a lot. it gives me a boost forward into my future career. So, I’ll graduate early.”

As she joins her family, taking celebratory grad pics, she shares a message for future students who may be considering joining the program.

“At first, I was very scared. I doubted myself. I wasn’t going to be able to do it, but you have your community and your teachers and friends supporting you, so I just say do it,” Colbert stated.

