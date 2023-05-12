Texoma businesses swamped for Mother’s Day

(KXII) -This weekend we celebrate the moms in our lives and for some local businesses it’s their busiest time of the year.

Whether she’s your birth mom, adopted mom, step-mom or a mother figure.

“Every mother loves to feel appreciated and when you go out of your way to stop and get her something, it just lets her know you were thinking about her,” said Caked Up! owner Lauran Fuller.

Caked Up! in downtown Durant said Mother’s Day is one of their busiest holidays, “we get a lot of people that order different things, whether it’s cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cookie trays.”

And they’re stocked up for those last minute goers, “that Saturday before Mother’s Day we are just swarmed with business because that’s what everybody kind of anticipates is those last minute things where they can just run in and grab something,” Fuller said.

And the options are endless, “everybody knows their mom and what they love to eat and so it’s so fun to be able to come see the families pick out things that are specifically the flavors that they know their moms love,” said Fuller.

On the other side of the Red River, Judy’s Flower Shoppe in Denison said they’ve been working overtime to get all the orders complete.

“Some of the girls here were here till about 2 a.m. so it was a late night for us,” said Ashley Ohrt, Judy’s Flower Shoppe employee.

Despite inflation, they said they’ve received more orders this year than last Mother’s Day, “even with the rising costs and inflation, we are still having a wonderful holiday and getting lots of orders.”

But Judy’s has more than just flowers, “we have succulents that are really popular this year, we have lots of candy, balloons, blooming plants and green plants and lots of little gift items,” Ohrt said.

So make sure you grab your mom something sweet this weekend.

